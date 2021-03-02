Offshift Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,604.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Offshift has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $184,604.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00011948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,909.46 or 1.00475514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00096565 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

