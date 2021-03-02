OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $2.06 million and $934,840.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00485143 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073060 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077206 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079608 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055396 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.00472804 BTC.
- Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.
OIN Finance Token Profile
Buying and Selling OIN Finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars.
