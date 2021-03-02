OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $2.06 million and $934,840.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00485143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.00472804 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

