OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $659.42 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $659.42 million and $359.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00009658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.00438710 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.