Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 90,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

