Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.19 million and $1.66 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00813131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.