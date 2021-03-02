On.Live (ONL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,413.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. On.Live has a total market cap of $756,780.59 and approximately $7,413.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, On.Live has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

