OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Down 6.8%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,720,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,648,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

OCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $305.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.23.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 260,289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 194,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

