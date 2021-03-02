Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

ONCY stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.