Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 7%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.20. 21,667,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 70,592,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $248.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.