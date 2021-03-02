OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.87. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 316,113 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

