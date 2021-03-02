One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings. One Liberty Properties reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Liberty Properties.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLP opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $458.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.35.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

