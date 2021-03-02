One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) dropped 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 1,747,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 721,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

OSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a P/E ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.