OneLedger Hits 1-Day Volume of $512,394.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $512,394.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00815975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045370 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

