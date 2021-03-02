Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTRK opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $550.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.