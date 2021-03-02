Opacity Price Up 62.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 62.4% against the dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $7.75 million and $75,513.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00497465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00503061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

