Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPRO stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.