Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $177,999.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00006230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00813126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

