Open Predict Token Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00006587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $116,713.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

