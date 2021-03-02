Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.22

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.22 and traded as low as C$57.15. Open Text shares last traded at C$57.89, with a volume of 614,441 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.60.

Get Open Text alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.