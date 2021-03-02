OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $503.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $499.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPK opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

