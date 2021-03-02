Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHVS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PHVS opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

