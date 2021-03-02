Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OBAS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Optibase has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

