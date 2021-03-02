OptionRoom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004891 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $28.72 million and $1.77 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00496844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00074798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00506962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

