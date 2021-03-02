Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Cap of $66.16 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $66.16 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.86 or 0.00808822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00028784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.