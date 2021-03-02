Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $183.10 million and approximately $32.82 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00813932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

