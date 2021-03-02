Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,372 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

