Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 17,388 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

