Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 32,300 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

