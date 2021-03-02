Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) received a C$2.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORE. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CVE:ORE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 258,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$322.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66.

In other Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,554,300. Also, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

