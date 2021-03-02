OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$926.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

