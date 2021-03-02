Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in February

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

OGFGY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.