Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $15.16 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $15.16 or 0.00031113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $311.24 million and approximately $57.15 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00497465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00503061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

