Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $3,405.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00373724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

