Ormeus Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,181.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $5,181.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00370797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

