Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Up 270.0% in February

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ORPH stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.