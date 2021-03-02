Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of OCDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,657. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

