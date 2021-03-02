Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc’s (NASDAQ:OCDX) Quiet Period Set To End on March 9th

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:OCDX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 9th. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had issued 76,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,292,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.