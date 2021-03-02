Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.15% of Oshkosh worth $185,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

