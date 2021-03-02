Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

