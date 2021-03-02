OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 25,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

