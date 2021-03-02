OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $234,625.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSIS stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. 127,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,820. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

