Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.