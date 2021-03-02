Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.62. 1,225,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,087,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

