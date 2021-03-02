Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) recently:

3/1/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/26/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

2/18/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.50.

2/8/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50.

1/15/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

1/11/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

TSE OR traded up C$0.90 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,059. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 134.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

