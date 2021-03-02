OST Hits Market Capitalization of $13.33 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $385,547.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Token Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

