Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.28% of Otis Worldwide worth $83,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 714,784 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. 24,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

