Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,454 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,548. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

