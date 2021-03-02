Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $103.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $103,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000.

BATS:MTUM traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,796 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

