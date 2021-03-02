Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $17.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,599,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $17,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.