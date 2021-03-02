Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,103. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.